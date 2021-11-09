Tickets Subscribe
First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

By:

Double vaccination against COVID-19 will be a requirement for anybody to get through the gates at this year's Bathurst 1000.

Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

There had been some hope that vaccine mandates would be a thing of the past by next month's Great Race, with New South Wales having initially looked at December 1 as a full re-opening point regardless of vaccination status.

But with that full reopening now postponed, NSW government rules state that, as a 'Major Recreation Facility', double vaccination – or a valid medical exemption – will be a requirement of entry to the Mount Panorama precinct.

Suppliers have been notified of the requirement, which will effectively bring the 1000 in line with the rules the sport is currently operating under at its four-round Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

That means it will apply to drivers, team staff, organisational staff and spectators and applies to the Mount Panorama circuit precinct itself and the related campgrounds.

Vaccination has been a hot topic in Supercars recently after star driver David Reynolds was benched for not complying with the current rules regarding the vaccine.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver initially entered NSW with a medical exemption, however NSW Health was unsatisfied with the validity of the exemption and, after an investigation that concluded early last week, was sidelined for the remaining SMP events.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine and will need to complete his coverage to be able to race at the Bathurst 1000.

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Previous article

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Supercars

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars

Carrera Cup awarded championship status in Australia
Porsche

Carrera Cup awarded championship status in Australia

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Supercars

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

Mostert technical breach explained
Supercars

Mostert technical breach explained

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
