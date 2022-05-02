Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash Next / Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty
Supercars / Pukekohe News

Doubts over New Zealand Supercars round

There are lingering doubts over whether Supercars will make the trip to New Zealand later this season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Doubts over New Zealand Supercars round

The Aussie series has been set to revive its annual trip across the Tasman following a two-year break due to COVID-induced travel restrictions.

As it stands the Auckland SuperSprint is the 10th round of season scheduled to take place on September 10-11.

However there are now doubts over the viability of the NZ trip due to current challenges with freight that are being felt around the world.

It is thought that air freight costs from Australia to New Zealand have skyrocketed due to the current logistics situation.

That has cast doubt on whether the trip will go ahead, with Supercars currently assessing its options including other air freight providers.

Sea freight could also be an option, although clogged ports around the world mean there is a risk a field of Supercars could end up stuck on a wharf on the wrong side of the Tasman.

That could be a risk not worth taking given the following round is the Bathurst 1000, four weeks after Auckland.

A decision is likely to come by the end of this month, with Supercars still actively committed to making the event happen.

“Planning continues for Supercars return to one of our favourite events on the calendar the ITM Auckland SuperSprint," read a statement provided by the series.

“We are currently working jointly with Auckland Unlimited on securing the best freight options available.”

The Auckland SuperSprint could feasibly be dropped without other changes required to the calendar.

The original schedule had 13 rounds, one more than required by the broadcast agreement.

The revived Adelaide 500 has effectively replaced the postponed, and likely cancelled, trip to Newcastle, which means even without NZ there is still 12 events on the schedule.

shares
comments
Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash
Previous article

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash
Next article

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Walkinshaw linked to Ford Supercars switch
Supercars

Walkinshaw linked to Ford Supercars switch

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Walkinshaw linked to Ford Supercars switch
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw linked to Ford Supercars switch

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen unsure of "rude" Waters penalty

Doubts over New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Doubts over New Zealand Supercars round

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.