Doubts over New Zealand Supercars round

The Aussie series has been set to revive its annual trip across the Tasman following a two-year break due to COVID-induced travel restrictions.

As it stands the Auckland SuperSprint is the 10th round of season scheduled to take place on September 10-11.

However there are now doubts over the viability of the NZ trip due to current challenges with freight that are being felt around the world.

It is thought that air freight costs from Australia to New Zealand have skyrocketed due to the current logistics situation.

That has cast doubt on whether the trip will go ahead, with Supercars currently assessing its options including other air freight providers.

Sea freight could also be an option, although clogged ports around the world mean there is a risk a field of Supercars could end up stuck on a wharf on the wrong side of the Tasman.

That could be a risk not worth taking given the following round is the Bathurst 1000, four weeks after Auckland.

A decision is likely to come by the end of this month, with Supercars still actively committed to making the event happen.

“Planning continues for Supercars return to one of our favourite events on the calendar the ITM Auckland SuperSprint," read a statement provided by the series.

“We are currently working jointly with Auckland Unlimited on securing the best freight options available.”

The Auckland SuperSprint could feasibly be dropped without other changes required to the calendar.

The original schedule had 13 rounds, one more than required by the broadcast agreement.

The revived Adelaide 500 has effectively replaced the postponed, and likely cancelled, trip to Newcastle, which means even without NZ there is still 12 events on the schedule.