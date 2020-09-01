Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

shares
comments
Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
By:

Supercars will mandate a drive-by-wire throttle system as part of its Gen3 technical package, according to control component tender documents.

As the category continues to hone in on its 2022 regulations, invitations to tender have now gone public for a control pedal box, control wheel and control brakes package.

As part of the technical requirements for the pedal box, the tender document reveals that Gen3 will utilise an electronic throttle system rather than a traditional cable system.

Supercars considered, and tested, drive-by-wire options last year as it looked to tweak the current engine package, but ultimately decided against making it mandatory for the 2020 season.

It is optional for this season but currently isn't used by any of the teams.

The pedal box tender document also requests a consideration for the thermal protection of a driver's feet, with burns an issue in hot weather, particularly on street circuits.

The control wheels tender outlines an identical rim and tyre size as is currently in use.

As for the brakes, cast iron and ceramic discs are on the table, with steel currently the preferred material, with a life target of 1500 kilometres and a 'greater and more robust thermal efficiency than [the] current [disc]'.

All three tenders will run from 2021 to 2025.

The tenders are now open, with the control wheel to be decided by September 23 and the pedal box and brake package by October 7 – although those dates are all subject to change.

In all three cases, the successful applicant will need to supply enough components for two cars to Supercars by January 4 2021, and enough for an entire field of cars from June 2021 onwards.

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

Previous article

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

When can fans attend Supercars races again?
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

When can fans attend Supercars races again?

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Wickens on O’Ward, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Wickens on O’Ward, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Some F1 drivers missing approved helmets for testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Some F1 drivers missing approved helmets for testing

Latest news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

3h
2
Supercars

When can fans attend Supercars races again?

3
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

4
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

5
IndyCar

Wickens on O’Ward, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP

Latest news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban
Supercars

Reynolds riled by Townsville boxing ban

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR
Supercars

Super2 driver Boys gets Bathurst call-up with BJR

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.