Dunlop colours for Hazelwood

The 25-year-old will sport the Dunlop Super Dealing branding for both this Friday's pre-season test and the season-opener at Mount Panorama late this month.

Whether the deal continues beyond the first round is yet to be determined.

It marks a continuation of an existing relationship between BJR and Dunlop, which has backed Nick Percat a number of times in recent years as part of the team's rolling sponsorship programme.

"I am super pumped and excited to go racing again for 2021 and I’m very honoured to run the iconic Yellow Dunlop Super Dealer livery and have the support from Dunlop,” Hazelwood said.

“Hopefully I can do them proud in the first round."

This will be Hazelwood's fourth-straight main game season, and second driving for the famous Albury team.

He finished last year 17th in the points, taking a career-first pole position in Townsville.

"I feel refreshed and well prepared for a big year ahead and cannot wait to start my second season with the team at Brad Jones Racing," added Hazelwood.

"In 2020 I felt the team and I showed some good speed and great potential. I'm super motivated to show that we can achieve this on a consistent basis, which will ultimately provide us with a strong championship result.

“2021 also marks the first time in my Supercars career where I've raced the same chassis for a second year in a row. This gives me an opportunity to start the year with a good bank of knowledge and understanding of how to extract the most out of the chassis set-up. [There's] no doubt this will help me and the team maximise our 2021 campaign and start the year strong.

“I’m so grateful for the team's hard work during the off season and there would be no better repayment than a top result at Bathurst to start the year!”