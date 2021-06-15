Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

By:

Dunlop is expecting its brand new super soft compound Supercars tyre to produce some "curveballs" when it debuts in Darwin this weekend.

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

The Aussie category will roll out a third control compound for the first time at this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown, the new rubber set to be used there and at Winton late next month.

The idea of the move is to spice up the racing with more degradation, that having been Dunlop's focus over any significant increase in lap speed.

This super soft compound, first tested by Supercars and Dunlop back in 2016, was selected off the back of a blind tyre test late last year featuring Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing.

According to Dunlop Motorsport's Supercars boss Kevin Fitzsimons the tyre, at peak grip, should only be around 0.75s faster than the soft compound at Hidden Valley this weekend.

However he's expecting the tyre to be on its last legs by the 60-kilometre mark.

With five sets to last three qualifying sessions and three 110-kilometre races, Fitzsimons is predicting some "curveballs" for the teams.

He says Friday's practice sessions will be critical for teams to try and understand the tyre as they look to settle on a strategy for their sole tyre stop – for a minimum of two tyres – in each race.

"It's basically just designed to wear out faster," he told Motorsport.com.

"It's not a massive grip change, maybe three quarters of a second per lap. But by 60 kilometres it will be well, well past its use by date. I'm expecting by lap 18 to 20 we'll see a significant change in the pace of the tyre.

"It will be an interesting challenge. It will stretch out the pit strategy.

"Will they change just two tyres? Is the crossover for the tyre going to fast enough that you can change all four tyres and make up for it?

"Until we get running, there's a lot of stuff that nobody really knows yet. Like how hard you can push it? And will it just be the rear that goes away, or will it kill the right front tyre as well?

"Will the wear not to be too bad on the left rear so that you can change the right side of the car? There are lots and lots of curveballs.

"It's going to be interesting to see how it shakes out. The engineers will earn their keep.

"Everyone is in the same boat. The two teams that tested the tyre last year never got any of the data. And there's been an awful lot of laps in the cars since then, so things have changed. There's no real advantage for them."

The super soft was meant to debut at Winton late last month, only for that meeting to be shifted to next month due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

The plan for the Winton debut was for a minimum pressure of 19 psi, however Fitzsimons confirmed the standard 17 psi used for the other compounds will be in play for Hidden Valley.

"The minimum pressure stays at the normal 17 psi," he said. "We were going to experiment with 19 at Winton, given it was a bit colder just to change the shape of profile and get it to wear out even quicker."

Teams will begin the Darwin weekend with nine brand new sets of tyres given there are no pre-marked tyres from other events.

Four of those sets then need to be handed back at the end of Friday practice to go into the pre-marked bank for Winton.

Fitzsimons says that too opens the door for teams to be creative, should they want an extra set of greens for practice when they head south on July 31-August 1.

"After practice they've got to return 16 to me – but they don't all have to be used," he said. "They can keep a new set and then use them for Winton. That's within the rules."

Practice for the Darwin Triple Crown kicks off at 11:25am local time on Friday.

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

Previous article

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

5h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

4h
3
Supercars

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

24min
4
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

5
IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Latest news
Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre
SUPC

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

24m
Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border
SUPC

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

20h
Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United deal
Video Inside
SUPC

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United deal

Jun 14, 2021
Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday
SUPC

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

Jun 14, 2021
Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
SUPC

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Jun 14, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
15h

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry 00:41
Supercars
Jun 8, 2021

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift 00:42
Supercars
Jun 4, 2021

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash Finke Desert Race
Video Inside
Offroad

Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre
Supercars Supercars

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Racing Life after F1: Giancarlo Fisichella
Formula 1 Formula 1

Racing Life after F1: Giancarlo Fisichella

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Latest news

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre
Supercars Supercars

Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new Supercars tyre

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United deal

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday
Supercars Supercars

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.