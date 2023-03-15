Dunlop open to new Gen3 Supercars tyre

Supercars debuted its new technical platform in Newcastle last weekend with a full field of low-downforce Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros doing door-to-door battle for the first time.

It was therefore the first proper test for the raceability of the new regulations, with the cut in downforce targeted specifically at eliminating issues with dirty air.

Creeping downforce levels on the previous-generation cars made it hard to follow without overheating the front tyres.

However while there is now less dirty air, driver feedback from Newcastle indicated that the drop in downforce has led to its own tyre overheating issues due to the cars moving around more.

That's left a question mark over any improved raceability of the new platform.

As it stands Supercars is continuing with the same suite of Dunlop control tyres for its dry weather running with an identical super soft, soft and hard tyre as to what was used for Gen3.

The only major change is a new, more aggressive wet tyre.

That could change in the future, though, with Dunlop's Supercars boss Kevin Fitzsimmons open to developing new compounds if that's what the category needs.

"We need to get some more races under out belt and then sit back and have a serious look at it, whatever the case may be," said Fitzsimmons.

"At the moment, the way we did the development with the [Gen3] prototypes, it was important to get systems checks and the cars developed, as opposed to distracting that programme with trying to develop a tyre as well, and confusing the situation.

"You go with a known quantity and then we'll make adjustments as we move forward.

"It's not as easy thing. These cars are still big and heavy and have lots of horsepower. Now that they move around a bit more that generates heats.

"It's a learning process for everybody, right across the category. We've just got to keep learning. At least for a few races with different types of circuits. The [Australian GP] will be different again, fast and flowing. Then we go to Perth and [Tasmania], totally different again. Big brake loads in Tassie and Perth is basically a high-speed circuit.

"By the time we get to Perth I'm down to the last two race meetings worth of production. We can start a development process if that's the path [Supercars wants] to go down.

"We'll wait and see. It's a work in process."

For the first time this year Supercars will use the soft compound rubber for the Bathurst 1000, which has traditionally taken place on hard tyres.

That's due to a prediction of lower loading across the top of Mount Panorama due to the drop in downforce.

When asked if Dunlop is still confident in that decision having now seen the soft compound in competitive action, Fitzsimmons said: "Yeah, the construction is the same between the soft and the hard. At 200 km/h there is still significant drop in downforce, so the overall vertical load on the car will be less.

"If we went to the hard tyre and we had a really cool day and everybody's car is an understeering dog, that won't be a good thing. If the tyres are a challenge and we provide the grip, it will bring a lot more strategy into it. Do you roll the dice and do and extra stop or whatever the case may be?

"It's going to throw curveballs for everybody. But as far as the compound goes, I'm fine with it."