Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Jones retains CoolDrive BJR Supercars seat

shares
comments
Jones retains CoolDrive BJR Supercars seat
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 12:05 AM

Macauley Jones will continue to race the CoolDrive-backed Brad Jones Racing entry for the 2020 Supercars season.

The rookie has been confirmed in the car for a second full-time campaign, which also locks Tim Blanchard's Racing Entitlements Contract in at BJR for another year.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with CoolDrive and the Blanchard family once again,” said Jones, who currently sits 22nd in the points.

“Over the past year I’ve learned a lot and it’s crucial to have that second season to be able to implement everything and be a bit more on the front foot.

"I’m very thankful to CoolDrive for this opportunity and helping me get to where I am. I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

Blanchard, who not only owns the licence that underpins the entry but runs the CoolDrive business that sponsors it, agrees that it's crucial for Jones to have a second season.

"We pride ourselves on being a family business and establishing long-term relationships and the alignment between CoolDrive and BJR's values and culture is what makes it work," said Blanchard.

“We recognise and understand how difficult this series is and after supporting Macca this year, which hasn’t always been easy for him, we’re keen to continue in 2020 while he applies everything he has learnt thus far.

"It’s all part of the challenge and a consistent approach will hopefully reap benefits for the team. Everyone at Team CoolDrive is eager to get into next year and take that next step forward.”

BJR is expected to run four cars next season, with this announcement meaning that both Jones and Nick Percat are confirmed.

Jack Smith is expected to join the Albury-based squad, while Tim Slade's BJR future is uncertain, his seat potentially up for grabs as a Matt Stone Racing driver beckons.

Next article
IndyCar has held 'exploratory discussions' about Sydney race

Previous article

IndyCar has held 'exploratory discussions' about Sydney race

Next article

McLaughin tests crash-replacement Mustang ahead of Sandown

McLaughin tests crash-replacement Mustang ahead of Sandown
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Macauley Jones
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
06 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3
Formula 1

Why Vettel's emotion is now undermining Ferrari

4
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

54m

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.