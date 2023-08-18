Subscribe
Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan has rubbished the idea that recent contract revelations will mean favouritism for Brodie Kostecki.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The two Erebus drivers are in the thick of the Supercars title fight, with Kostecki currently holding a narrow lead over Will Brown.

So far it has been a see-sawing battle between the two Erebus drivers, however there has been talk that off-track elements could prove decisive from here.

Brown recently negotiated an early exit from an Erebus contract that was meant to run until the end of 2024, so that he can join Triple Eight next season.

With little love lost between the two teams, it is feasible that preferential treatment in terms of pit priority could go Kostecki's way.

Ryan, however, says there is no chance that either driver will be favoured, with the team focused on title glory however it comes.

"Not at all, no. [I'm] not interested in that," he said on the eve of The Bend SuperSprint.

"We want to win the championship and I don't care who it is."

Ryan opened up yesterday about Brown's defection, admitting he was "gutted" by the fact that Brown wanted out.

At the same time he admitted that Triple Eight had built a better "brand" than Erebus, despite their current on-track form being so similar.

Brown's T8 move comes amid a wild silly season, with Brad Jones Racing, Dick Johnson Racing and PremiAir Racing the only teams likely to field an unchanged line-up.

Triple Eight will welcome Brown while Jack Le Brocq will shift to Erebus from Matt Stone Racing.

David Reynolds is expected to go to Team 18 with Richie Stanaway lined up as his replacement at Grove Racing.

MSR is in the driver market and has one of the last remaining available seats, while James Courtney is currently the favourite to head to Blanchard Racing Team.

