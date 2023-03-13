Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification

The Gen3 Supercars era got off a politically-charged start in Newcastle last weekend with the very first race ending in the top two cars being disqualified.

The Triple Eight Camaros were thrown out of the race due to a dry ice driver cooling device that was located on the driver's side of the cockpit.

The rules explicitly state that cooling devices need to be on the passenger side of the car, Triple Eight unsuccessfully arguing that it had sought, and received, verbal approval from Burgess on Thursday.

T8 has already lodged an appeal to the disqualification and is expected to continue to argue that approval had been provided by the series.

That isn't sitting well with Erebus boss Ryan who is adamant the rules are clear and that Burgess' integrity shouldn't be called into question.

"The rules are so clear," he said. "We all knew. There was even an email last week about where ballast can go and where the cooling goes. It has to go in that position.

"So I have no sympathy at all. [Triple Eight] did something wrong.

"And if, as they claim, they got verbal permission, why didn't they ask for written permission? I wouldn't do anything without written permission, because you're looking for a fight.

"I definitely wouldn't be picking on Adrian and saying he's a liar. Adrian definitely doesn't lie about shit.

"His integrity shouldn't be questioned, in my opinion."

Erebus uses the same electric ChillOut driver cooling system as Triple Eight, which, unlike traditional dry ice systems doesn't include a cooled helmet intake.

That's why T8 added the additional dry ice system that ultimately got them in trouble.

Given Erebus driver Will Brown was another to suffer badly in the heat in Newcastle, Ryan said the team will look to make a similar system to T8 – albeit one mounted in a legal position.

However it's not something he anticipates will be required until at least Darwin, given the Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania rounds should all take place in mild temperatures.

"The next few rounds we probably won't even run the cool suit," he said. "In the short races it won't be a drama.

"We could go back to a dry ice system [for hotter events]. I'd rather keep the ChillOut and develop our own dry ice system for the helmet fan. And put it in the right spot so we don't get pinged for it."