Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues
Supercars News

Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move

Will Brown is now free to replace Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight with Erebus confirming an early contract release.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
705497fb-9595-741c-48b9-7c20a19808c2

Brown, who was under contract with Erebus until the end of the 2024 Supercars season, recently emerged as the front-runner to replace NASCAR-bound van Gisbergen.

It was thought that Erebus majority owner Betty Klimenko had informally granted a release.

That release has now been formalised with Brown's impending exit now confirmed by Erebus.

“Will has been a part of our team for almost six years and while we are disappointed to see him go, it will be business as usual for the remainder of 2023,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said.

“Our combined focus is on securing both titles and building Erebus to be the best team in pit lane.”

As flagged by Ryan, Brown has been aligned with Erebus since early in his junior racing career.

In 2019 the team committed to running him in a main game Supercars entry in 2021, despite still having two drivers – David Reynolds and Anton de Pasquale – under contract.

Both ended up leaving the team at the end of 2020, paving the way for Brown to step up alongside Brodie Kostecki.

Brown has this year emerged as a title contender thanks to Erebus' fast start to the Gen3 era.

He currently sits second in the points, 41 behind Kostecki and just ahead of Triple Eight drivers van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney.

Erebus is also locked in a heated battle with T8 in the teams' championship, the rivalry turning bitter at times, including run-ins in the stewards rooms in Perth and Sydney.

Speaking about the split with the team, Brown promised to keep pushing for both titles this year ahead of his exit.

"It’s been an incredible journey with Erebus, and I’m grateful for the experiences and opportunities I’ve had with the team,” Brown said.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly, and I want to thank Erebus, the entire team, sponsors, and fans for their support during my time here.

“I’ll be giving my all in the remaining races and remain 100 per cent committed to our joint goal of winning the driver’s and team’s championship with Erebus in 2023.”

shares
comments

Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

Supercars

Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Supercars
The Bend

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues

Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues

Supercars

Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

Supercars

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season

Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season

WSBK World Superbike

Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season

Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

F1 Formula 1

Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut

De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut

WEC WEC

De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe