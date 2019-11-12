Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus launches driver development programme

shares
comments
Erebus launches driver development programme
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 10:43 AM

Erebus has launched a new driver development programme to provide a pathway for aspiring racers all the way up to Supercars.

Dubbed Creating Pathways, the programme has been formed in partnership with Paul Morris and his leading driver training facility Motorplex.

With Creating Pathways, Erebus will not only identify and coach young talent, but also provide them with marketing and management support to foster their development. 

A team of professional instructors and mentors have been assembled for the task, with the aim of providing a “standard of training and assistance that is not readily available to young drivers in Australia.”

The ultimate goal of the programme is to ensure more drivers reach Supercars and other leading categories of professional motorsports.

Creating Pathways will formally kick off with the 86 Racing Series Tryouts on December 4. The audition will also serve as the basis for a full campaign in the support series in 2020.

“It can be very challenging and frustrating for young drivers, and more so their parents and support network, to know what the best pathway is into professional motorsport,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said. 

“We want to look to fill this void and create a more structured pathway for the drivers of the future”

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

