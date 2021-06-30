Erebus drops booze for charity

All 24 full and part-time workers at Erebus have agreed to go without booze throughout July to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

“The cause is so worthy and important, everybody knows somebody that has been affected by cancer,” said team boss Barry Ryan.

“My dad has recently overcome prostate cancer so the cause is very close to my heart.

“As a team we want to show our support while also committing to a healthier lifestyle.

“It’ll be interesting to see how everybody is feeling at the end of the month and hopefully we can use our platform as a professional motorsport team to raise important funds for prostate cancer.

“We are committed to do it for ourselves, our team and for those affected by cancer.”

Two high-profile Australian motorsport personalities have recently battled prostate cancer. Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner John Bowe underwent treatment earlier this year, while driver-turned-commentator Neil Crompton is currently recovering from surgery.

He was absent from his lead comms role for the recent Darwin Triple Crown, Chad Neylon and Garth Tander combining to fill the void.

“We are all right behind Crompo and we wish him all the best as he recovers,” added Ryan.

“He is a figurehead of our sport and we look forward to welcoming him back to the track soon."

You can donate to Erebus Motorsport here.