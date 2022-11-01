Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mostert backer locked in for Gen3
Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

Erebus explains $10,000 appeal oversight

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says the Supercars appeal rules should better protect teams from wasting money on unappealable decisions.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Erebus explains $10,000 appeal oversight

Erebus fell foul of the appeal rules on Sunday evening following the second leg of the Gold Coast 500.

The team wanted to a review into a 15-second time penalty handed to Will Brown for his part in contact that left Scott Pye nosed into the wall at Turn 11.

The penalty dropped Brown from eighth on the road to 11th in the final classification.

Erebus lodged a notice of intent to appeal with Motorsport Australia following the race and paid the associated $10,000 fee.

However on Monday it was made aware that, as per rule B7.7.1 of the Supercars Operations Manual, teams have no right of appeal against in-race penalties.

That rule made headlines back in 2016 when Triple Eight unsuccessfully fought to have a time penalty that cost Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell victory in the Bathurst 1000.

Reflecting on the Erebus appeal bungle on Sunday, Ryan admitted that appealing an unappealable penalty was an oversight.

It was a costly oversight, too, with the $10,000 non-refundable despite there being no avenue for appeal.

That is something that should be reviewed according to Ryan, who wants better protection for teams when it comes to lodging appeals.

"I had forgotten the rule that you couldn’t appeal an in-race penalty which is crazy," Ryan told the Castrol Motorsport News podcast.

"We should have just been notified straightaway that, ‘thanks for your notice of intent to appeal but as per B-whatever it is in the rules, you can’t appeal’, and then they could have just wiped it there and then.

"Instead, they did nothing and now they have taken our $10,000 – so far."

When asked if in-race penalties should be appealable, Ryan added: "I don’t know, the way they must look at it is if we get it earlier in the race before our pitstops we would have served it, so then you’ll have people ignoring serving it in the pitstop to make sure they get to the end of the race and fight it.

"I guess that’s what they are trying to avoid, that people don’t ignore it and then fight it later. That’s the only thing I can think of."

As for the penalty itself, Ryan said he wanted to appeal as he felt it was nothing more than a racing incident.

At the time of the contact Brown was at the back of a four-way scrap for sixth place with Pye, Cam Waters and Mark Winterbottom.

"There was four cars fighting over the same bit of track and they’re all checking up and dodging each other and sometimes somebody gets turned," said Ryan.

"Pye turned across to try to get up the inside of Waters behind Winterbottom and then he had to brake and Will was right there on his bumper. [Pye] braking is what made Will touch him.

"It wasn’t like Will did anything irresponsible or careless, it's just a racing incident. But it’s not the way [race control] viewed it."

shares
comments
Mostert backer locked in for Gen3
Previous article

Mostert backer locked in for Gen3
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert backer locked in for Gen3
Supercars

Mostert backer locked in for Gen3

Supercars squad builds Ford's new Baja 1000 contender
Offroad

Supercars squad builds Ford's new Baja 1000 contender

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Will Brown
"Mammoth" repair completed on crashed Erebus chassis
Supercars

"Mammoth" repair completed on crashed Erebus chassis

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas Pukekohe
Supercars

Stewards looking into Supercars pit fracas

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban Pukekohe
Supercars

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone
Supercars

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone

Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing
Supercars

Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing

Murphy calls time on Bathurst 1000 career Bathurst
Supercars

Murphy calls time on Bathurst 1000 career

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3

After a dramatic race at Monza, the next round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series will take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch
DTM DTM

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Abt Sportsline is keeping its options open regarding its choice of manufacturer for the 2023 DTM season, but is confident of extending its long-standing relationship with Audi.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.