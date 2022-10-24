Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2023 Supercars calendar firming Next / The Bend appoints new CEO
Supercars News

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone

Erebus Motorsport has taken delivery of its first Gen3 chassis.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone

The GM squad is one of three teams that is building its own chassis for the next-gen cars, joining Walkinshaw Andretti United in using kits provided by Pace Innovations.

The other team is Triple Eight Race Engineering which is making its own control chassis from scratch.

Erebus has now hit a significant milestone in its Gen3 build with the first of its chassis now effectively complete.

The middle part of the chassis, as well as the rear clop and front and rear lower subframes, were assembled by Erebus fabricator James White in Mount Gambier before being painted by Max Medhurst Crash Repairs.

The revised front clip will follow later.

Erebus has dubbed the first Gen3 car as EM05 given it is the fifth Supercars chassis constructed by the squad.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure our chassis is as perfect as it can be via the strict Gen3 rules,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Our fabricator James White led the purchase and design of a brand new Gen3-specific jig system over 18 months ago and the quality of the end result is something we are all very proud of.

“Our chassis build process is world standard, all our chassis and clips made or repaired on our jig will be extremely repeatable and 100 per cent accurate.”

Assembly of the first Camaro will begin immediately, however some parts are yet to be finalised, while procuring materials is also an issue due to supply issues around the world.

The bodywork is also not set is stone, with final VCAT testing due to take place next month – although Erebus will take delivery of non-aero specific Camaro body parts on the Gold Coast this weekend. 

According to Ryan, Erebus is hoping to have its first car ready for testing by December.

“We want to get the car assembled as quickly as we can, though there’s still a lot of parts still to be finalised and then ordered," said Ryan.

“The plan is to have at least one car ready to test mid-December along with all other Victorian teams.”

 

