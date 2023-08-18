Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement

The news follows an announcement earlier today confirming that Le Brocq will depart Matt Stone Racing at the end of the current campaign.

He is now locked in at Erebus alongside Brodie Kostecki for 2024 in the seat being vacated by Triple Eight-bound Will Brown.

Le Brocq has long ties to Erebus, having ran in F3 and Australian GT as an Erebus Academy driver early in his career.

He also made his main game Supercars debut as an Erebus enduro co-driver in 2015.

“We have witnessed Jack’s journey and some of his achievements firsthand, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to the family,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said.

“Obviously, we still have five rounds remaining this season, and right now our focus in on winning the drivers’ and teams’ championship.”

Le Brocq said he was excited to return to the Erebus fold.

“Erebus is a team that has been instrumental in my career, and I am excited to re-join them next season,” Le Brocq said.

“I look forward to contributing to Erebus’ ongoing success in 2024, though my immediate focus is on giving my all for the remainder of the 2023 season with my current team.”