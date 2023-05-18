Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars
Erebus owner Betty Klimenko says she's confident Supercars will solve its Gen3 parity puzzle – but has warned the series against "jumping at shadows".
Parity has been a consistent gripe since the introduction of the new regulations, the current focus on suspicions from Ford that its engine package isn't a match to that from Chevrolet.
There has already been mapping changes made to the Ford motor and more are expected for the Tasmania SuperSprint.
A more permanent solution, however, may not come until a transient dyno programme takes place, something Supercars is currently investigating.
Klimenko's Erebus squad, which fields Camaros, has been one of the big winners of the Gen3 shift, the team bursting out of the blocks as a front-runner this season.
While there is no suggestion that its form is directly related to any parity imbalance, it naturally leaves it, along with all Chevrolet teams, wary of any changes that could swing the balance too far the other way.
What's more, Klimenko has active experience in trying to paritise vastly different engines, something that proved challenging when she introduced the overhead cam, five-litre AMG motor to the sport back in 2014.
“You know, I have tried to stay out of it because then I’ll just get peed off because when we started, we were told to do A, B and C and then they all turned around and said no," Klimenko told Motorsport.com.
"We had the fly-by-wire [throttle], we had everything that they have got now and we were told literally to dumb it down.
"So I decided, I gave a lot of energy into that argument back then, I’m not going down that same path – but I hope that sanity prevails. Too many people are jumping at too many shadows at the moment.
"They have got to sit down and work it out, not jump at shadows, just at everything.
"It just does my head in sometimes, listening to these people. But as far as the parity, I think they will find it. It was like in the GTs; we had a long time in GTs where parity was a huge issue but as we went along, we found what was good for the cars."
Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki heads to this weekend's Tasmania SuperSprint as the series leader with a 100-point margin over Chaz Mostert.
Erebus, meanwhile, holds a 180-point lead over Triple Eight in the teams' championship.
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance Klimenko to make rare Supercars appearance
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth
Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth
Latest news
Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year
Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year
NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch
"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29
"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29 "Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29
Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha
Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.