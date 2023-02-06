Erebus to run Perkins in Super2

The GM squad confirmed its future with Perkins today, the second-generation racer to run a full programme in Super2 as well as joining Will Brown in the main game for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The Super2 entry will be run by Erebus itself, not through its Academy deal with Image Racing, with Perkins to race the ZB Commodore used by Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway at Bathurst last year.

The entry will be backed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Perkins will also play a mentoring role in the Erebus Academy for young drivers Jay Hanson and Jobe Stewart, who will compete in Super2 and Super3 respectively with Image Racing this year.

“I can’t wait to get into the year and see if we can not only win the Super2 championship, but also get laps under my belt before we get to the enduros," said Perkins.

“Getting back into a full season of Super2 from a co-driving point of view is the ideal situation to make sure you’re in good condition for the endurance races.

“For any co-driver, doing racing throughout the year certainly helps and I think by the time we arrive at Sandown and Bathurst, we’re going to be a lot more race fit than some of the other co-drivers.

“Winning Bathurst is an absolute dream of mine and we won’t be leaving any stone unturned in the process to get there and that starts with the Super2 programme.

“I really enjoy working with Will, he’s a good kid and has really cemented himself as one of the top drivers in the category. We work well together and hopefully this is our year.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said both the additional miles and the ability to utilise Perkins' experience led to the decision to run the second-tier entry.

“The main reasons we’re committing to this Super2 championship is to win Bathurst as well as give our younger drivers an accessible mentor,” Ryan said.

“It’s going to be great for our Academy drivers Jay and Jobe in their respective categories to have someone in their camp with the experience that Jack has.

“Working with Jack over the past couple of years, we know he has enough experience but we also know that with more racing miles throughout the year, he will be an even stronger asset for the team come enduros.”

The Super2 season kicks off at the Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.