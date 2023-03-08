Subscribe
Erebus re-signs Russell for Supercars enduros

Erebus Motorsport has re-signed David Russell for the long-distance Supercars races this season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The GM squad announced today that Russell will team up with Brodie Kostecki in the #99 entry for a third consecutive enduro season.

This time he'll make two appearances for the team thanks to the revival of the Sandown 500 as the traditional Bathurst 1000 warm-up.

This latest deal follows two impressive years for Russell and Kostecki which yielded third at the Bathurst 1000 in 2021 and fourth at the Great Race last year.

“I definitely enjoy my time with the whole Erebus team so I’m very happy to be back again for a third year,” said Russell.

“To have the continuity of working with the same driver, the same engineering group and the same team, it adds an extra level of confidence and means we can get down to work straight away.

“Brodie’s an incredible driver and he’s very talented so for me to be there and support him in these two big races is great."

Russell also welcomed the return of Sandown to the enduro fold.

“The Sandown 500 is such a nostalgic race for many and one that I’ve been a part of personally for a number of years,” he added.

“It’s like a pre-run before the grand final and it’s good to iron out the little basics and get some practice in the lead up to Bathurst, especially with the introduction of Gen3.

“Part of being a professional driver is being able to get into something new and figuring out what makes a car tick so you can go fast in it so I’m really looking forward to turning my first laps in the new car.”

Russell's deal completes the Erebus enduro line-up with Jack Perkins already confirmed as both Will Brown's long-distance partner and as the spearhead for Erebus' Super2 programme.

