Supercars News

Erebus sells rare Mercedes Supercar

Erebus Motorsport has sold one its four Mercedes AMG Supercars to former team sponsor Penrite Oil.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Chassis #SBR25-EM-03-12 has been restored by Erebus to the same spec as it closed out the 2015 Supercars season at the Sydney 500.

That was the final competitive appearance for the Merceds-powered Car of the Future-spec Supercars before Erebus switched to Holden hardware the following season.

This car was one of two Mercedes to win in Supercars, Will Davison having scored victory in Perth in the chassis in 2015.

Penrite Oil, which backed Erebus from 2015 to 2020, has purchased the car, which will go on display at the Lane 88 Auto Museum, and will also be used for demonstration events.

It was handed over to Penrite at Winton today, which included Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki cutting laps in the car.

“It’s been a great experience for the team to rebuild and restore this particular vehicle that has so much history within our team and the sport as a whole,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said.

“With the original engine and panels from the white retro livery, the car has been restored to the same condition it was when it completed the Sydney 500 back in 2015.

“It was nice to see the car back on track this morning for the last time and it was a great experience for Brodie to relive a part of Erebus’ history.”

This is the first time Erebus has sold one of its Mercedes, which were mothballed when the team relocated to Melbourne and began running Commodores after that 2015 season.

One of the Mercs has seen track action since then, though, Erebus having re-skinned it in Commodore panels for use in young driver evaluation and demonstration runs.

According to Ryan, the reason #SBR25-EM-03-12 has been sold is to make space in the workshop for the Gen3 Camaros currently being built.

“With the arrival of our Gen3 Camaros, it felt like the right time to say goodbye to one of these vehicles and we’re pleased that it will be displayed and celebrated by its major sponsor at the time,” said Ryan.

“It’s an exciting time for Supercars right now and we’re looking forward to the new generation of Supercars hitting the track at Newcastle in the very near future.”

 

