Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Feeney uses Radical for early Perth laps Next / 2022 Supercars Perth SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars News

Erebus eager to start Supercars Gen3 car build

Erebus Motorsport is frustrated it hasn't been able to get its Gen3 Supercar build underway yet, according to CEO Barry Ryan.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Erebus eager to start Supercars Gen3 car build

Supercars will debut its next-generation hardware next season, with a pair of prototypes – one Chevrolet Camaro and one Ford Mustang – well into their testing programme.

That programme is being run as a joint venture between Supercars itself and the two homologation teams, Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Triple Eight (Chevrolet).

While drivers from most teams have now cycled through the cars as part of the testing, the teams themselves, outside of the homologation outfits, are yet to begin a hands-on role with Gen3.

Teams haven't even been able to start work on control Gen3 chassis, the final design of which has been subject to ongoing tweaking due to complaints over driver ergonomics.

According to Ryan that's a source of frustration for his outfit, which would like to get a head start on the new-car builds ahead of next year.

"I don't want to say anything too negative, but it's hard to be totally positive because we still can't even start welding cars together," Ryan told the Castrol Motorsport News podcast.

"It's very, very frustrating. They've had them on track for two or three thousand kays now, so we're getting close to having a final product that we can start making.

"But it's very frustrating that we should have been racing these things this year, and we still can't even make one.

'[Supercars is] doing a really good job and it's tough, but I'd like to have chassis welded together now and be starting to assemble them. But we're still a long way off that."

Ryan reiterated that his frustration isn't at the Gen3 product itself and that he is still confident the new cars will be ready for next season.

"It's easily achievable for next year and I think the work they are doing now will make it that the car will be ready to put together and race, not test," he said.

"We've got to know the product is going to be ready to go."

As for when he predicts teams will be testing their own Gen3 cars, Ryan isn't expecting it to be until at the very end of this year, if not early next.

However he's not worried about the homologation teams getting a leg-up in terms of testing, based on the nature of the running with the Camaro and the Mustang so far.

"I don't think it's going to be until December or January," he said of individual testing.

"I think that's the earliest anybody will be allowed to, whether you can get [the cars] together before that or not. There will be a strict approach where nobody is going to get a leg up on anybody else.

"The testing that they've done so far has been pretty good from what I've seen. Nobody is tuning them, trying to make them go faster. They are actually just making sure the product is right and it's ready to give to a team and the team can start adjusting it and it and tuning it."

shares
comments
Feeney uses Radical for early Perth laps
Previous article

Feeney uses Radical for early Perth laps
Next article

2022 Supercars Perth SuperNight session times and preview

2022 Supercars Perth SuperNight session times and preview
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump

Perth Supercars: De Pasquale storms to pole Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Perth Supercars: De Pasquale storms to pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump

Perth Supercars: De Pasquale storms to pole
Supercars Supercars

Perth Supercars: De Pasquale storms to pole

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard revived
Supercars Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard revived

Perth Supercars: Davison fastest in final practice
Supercars Supercars

Perth Supercars: Davison fastest in final practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.