Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits

The Holden team expanded an existing arrangement with the Army last year to include a season-long work placement for soldiers.

Craftsmen Chontelle Anderson and Zak Hunkin, the first two soldiers to take part in the programme, spent the 2020 season working with the team.

The programme has continued into this year, new recruits Crafstmen Michael McGrath and Maddison Kaindl having joined the team back in January.

McGrath, a qualified diesel mechanic, has been on the ground for all three rounds so far this season, while Kaindl will join the team at the track for the first time at The Bend early next month.

“It’s been an eye opening experience already, there’s nothing that I could compare it to within defence,” said McGrath.

“All of the things that happen behind the scenes have been really interesting and goes to show how hard the team actually works.

“I really want to get the most out of this opportunity while I can. Twelve months seems like a long time but it’s already gone very quick.”

Kaindl added: “I think more girls should take on mechanical roles. My dad was a vehicle mechanic in the Army and I really like the idea of females being self sufficient.

“I chose the posting because I knew of [team owner] Betty [Klimenko] and I think it’s really great to work for a sports team that’s owned by the only female in such a male-dominated industry.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said the hands-on working relationship with the Army was proving to be mutually beneficial.

“Our ongoing relationship with the Australian Army is one we are extremely proud of,” he said.

“It has grown from strength-to-strength over the years and we want to ensure they learn as much from us, as we learn from them.

“Courage, initiative, respect and teamwork are the Australian Army’s core values and values we’ve taken on board and have contributed to our success.”

Following a significant revamp over the off-season after losing both drivers and race engineers, Erebus has made a solid start to its 2021 campaign.

It's all-rookie driver line-up has impressed, Brodie Kostecki scoring a second place at Sandown in March while Will Brown took a trio of Top 10s at Symmons Plains earlier this month.

The team will head to The Bend with the benefit having held a rookie test at the South Australian circuit just last week.