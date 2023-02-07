Subscribe
Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Erebus Motorsport has unveiled the Coca-Cola livery its Gen3 Camaros will carry during the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com last year, the General Motors squad has landed major backing from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for the upcoming campaign.

The squad will run under the Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus banner, the covers coming off the livery that will run across the Camaros driven by Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki at a special presentation at Movie World in Queensland today.

As well as Coca-Cola the cars will feature prominent signage from Shaw and Partners, which will also back Jack Perkins' Erebus-run Super2 programme.

The two Coca-Cola Gen3 Camaros are set to test at Winton for the first time next week.

“It’s a privilege to be up here at Movie World today to show off our new look for 2023,” said Erebus Motorsport managing director Shannen Kiely.

“There has never been a more exciting time for our sport, and the launch of our new car marks a significant milestone not only for the category but also our team.

“We are very proud to unveil our Coca-Cola Camaros, and I’d like to thank all of our team partners for their support.

“We look forward to hitting the track next week and getting the new season underway.”

“We are delighted to be here on the Gold Coast unveiling our brand new Supercars for 2023.”

Lyndon Hunter, National Partnerships Manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “On behalf of CCEP I would like to acknowledge the tremendous effort from Erebus who have worked hard over the holiday period to ensure the cars are ready for the 2023 season.

“The cars look amazing, and we cannot wait to see Brodie and Will in the striking red Camaros."

 

 

 

