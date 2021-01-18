Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

shares
comments
Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
By:

The Supercars field is now complete – so who's driving where in 2021.

Confirmation that Garry Jacobson will partner Fabian Coulthard at Team Sydney is the final piece of the 2021 Supercars puzzle.

Following a turbulent silly season there's a host of changes heading into the new season.

Just four teams will carry an entirely unchanged line-up into 2021 – Walkinshaw Andretti United, Brad Jones Racing, Team 18 and Triple Eight Race Engineering.

There's one brand new squad in the form of the Blanchard Racing Team, which will help welcome Tim Slade back to a full-time seat.

Tickford Racing will continue with three of its four drivers from last season, as Lee Holdsworth departs due to the lack of a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract.

The new-look Kelly Grove Racing will continue with Andre Heimgartner and bring in race winner David Reynolds, who made a sensational break from Erebus just a year into a decade-long deal.

Reynolds joins in place of Rick Kelly, who made a somewhat unexpected decision to retire at the end of last season.

Erebus, meanwhile, will have an all-new line-up of Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, after Anton De Pasquale defected to Dick Johnson Racing.

He'll be joined at DJR by Will Davison, as that squad looks to continue its dominant ways into the post-Penske, post-Scott McLaughlin era.

Matt Stone Racing, meanwhile, will split its two SuperLite rookies from 2020 – Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki – into separate entries.

2021 Supercars entry list

Number Driver Team Car
2 Bryce Fullwood Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore
25 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore
3 Tim Slade Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang
4 Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
14 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
TBA Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
5 Jack Le Brocq Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
44 James Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
7 Andre Heimgartner Kelly Grove Racing Ford Mustang
26 David Reynolds Kelly Grove Racing Ford Mustang
9 Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore
99 Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore
11 Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang
17 Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang
18 Mark Winterbottom Team 18 Holden ZB Commodore
20 Scott Pye Team 18 Holden ZB Commodore
19 Fabian Coulthard Team Sydney Holden ZB Commodore
22 Garry Jacobson Team Sydney Holden ZB Commodore
34 Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden ZB Commodore
35 Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden ZB Commodore
88 Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore
97 Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore
Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Previous article

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Next article

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director

Latest news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat

Trending

1
Esports

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

2
WRC

Rally Norway: BFGoodrich studded tyres update

3
WRC

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

4
Supercars

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique

5
Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

30min

Latest news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021
Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal
Supercars

Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat
Supercars

Jacobson key contender for Team Sydney seat

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle
Supercars

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.