Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

Confirmation that Garry Jacobson will partner Fabian Coulthard at Team Sydney is the final piece of the 2021 Supercars puzzle.

Following a turbulent silly season there's a host of changes heading into the new season.

Just four teams will carry an entirely unchanged line-up into 2021 – Walkinshaw Andretti United, Brad Jones Racing, Team 18 and Triple Eight Race Engineering.

There's one brand new squad in the form of the Blanchard Racing Team, which will help welcome Tim Slade back to a full-time seat.

Tickford Racing will continue with three of its four drivers from last season, as Lee Holdsworth departs due to the lack of a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract.

The new-look Kelly Grove Racing will continue with Andre Heimgartner and bring in race winner David Reynolds, who made a sensational break from Erebus just a year into a decade-long deal.

Reynolds joins in place of Rick Kelly, who made a somewhat unexpected decision to retire at the end of last season.

Erebus, meanwhile, will have an all-new line-up of Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, after Anton De Pasquale defected to Dick Johnson Racing.

He'll be joined at DJR by Will Davison, as that squad looks to continue its dominant ways into the post-Penske, post-Scott McLaughlin era.

Matt Stone Racing, meanwhile, will split its two SuperLite rookies from 2020 – Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki – into separate entries.

2021 Supercars entry list