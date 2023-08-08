Subscribe
Previous / Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Supercars / Bathurst News

F1 inspired hospitality for Bathurst 1000

Supercars has drawn inspiration from F1 for a new hospitality unit that will debut at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Screenshot 2023-08-08 at 1.23.58 pm

The Aussie series will ramp up its hospitality offering for its remaining marquee races this year with The Precinct by ESE.

Like F1's Paddock Club, The Precinct will be housed in a standalone building, with a three-story, purpose built facility.

The Paddock Club vibes continue with the promise of premium food and DJs to entertain guests.

The Precinct will make its first appearance alongside Mountain Straight at Mount Panorama, before returning for the Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500 events.

"With meticulous attention to detail The Precinct team ensures that guests can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the final three marquee events of this year's championship, the first of the Gen3 era," reads the promotional material from Supercars.

"A highlight of The Precinct is the opportunity to exclusively meet Supercars drivers each day, providing an up-close and personal experience with the stars of the category.

"The premium curated experience includes a carefully selected array of offerings, including Piper Heidsieck French Champagne, a refined selection of premium beers and spirits, espresso coffee service all day, mini gelato cones in the afternoon, and freshly shucked oysters served throughout each day of operation.

"The Precinct promises to be a standout experience, artfully blending the adrenaline of Supercars racing with the sophistication of premium hospitality."

The Bathurst 1000 takes place between October 5-8.

shares
comments

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

Tander to make Audi GT comeback

Tander to make Audi GT comeback

GT World Challenge Australia

Tander to make Audi GT comeback Tander to make Audi GT comeback

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis

Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run Overcoming adversity fuels Zane Smith's Truck playoff run

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, fewer static shocks and no night race: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe