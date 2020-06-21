Supercars
Supercars
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Supercars / Breaking news

Factory Holden livery tweaked for Supercars return

Updated Holden livery

Updated Holden livery
Updated Holden livery

Updated Holden livery
Updated Holden livery

Updated Holden livery
Jun 21, 2020, 11:53 PM

The two factory Holdens will carry a tweaked livery when the 2020 Supercars season resumes in Sydney this Saturday.

The Triple Eight-run Red Bull Holden Racing Team cars will feature updated branding, with Holden Certified Service and Holden Genuine Parts replacing what was straight Holden logos before.

The change is a direct response to the impending closure of the General Motors-owned carmaker.

Read Also:

A short GM Holden statement regarding the livery tweak read: "With the Holden business focus now firmly on Certified Service and Genuine Parts, the updated livery re-affirms to all Holden customers that the Holden Dealer network is still very much at their service."

Triple Eight and Holden recently settled on the factory contract, which was originally set to run until the end of 2021.

 

Andrew van Leeuwen

