Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide

With the Car of the Future era coming to a close this weekend, Holdens will feature on the Supercars grid for the final time before being replaced by Camaros next season.

To farewell the brand WAU, the most famous Holden squad of the modern era, has recreated one of its most iconic liveries for the Adelaide 500.

The livery is based on the look used in 1990s, in the years immediately after Tom Walkinshaw founded the Holden Racing Team.

HRT was Holden's factory Supercars team from 1990 to 2016 before the works backing moved to Triple Eight.

What would later become WAU has continued to field Holdens in the years that followed, however will make a sensational defection to Ford when the Gen3 era kicks off in 2023.

The 1990-inspired livery will run across both its Commodores this weekend, with Chaz Mostert's major sponsor Optus also reviving its old logo for the livery.

For Nick Percat, meanwhile, the send-off is particularly poignant given he grew up in Adelaide and has significant family history with Holden.

“We wanted to do something special for the last ever Holden race, and it just wouldn’t be right if we didn’t have the lion and the helmet on the side of our cars for one last time," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

"We know how much it means to so many people.

“This team has had such a long and storied history with Holden. We bled red, our fans bled red, so for the final roar, it’s only fitting we reflect back on the journey we’ve had and thank everyone involved, from the fans who have supported us through thick and thin, the thousands of people who contributed to Holden over its journey, and everyone here who has been a part of our team.

“It finishing in Adelaide is also fitting, with so many people contributing to the Holden legacy just down the road at the Elizabeth plant, the place Nick’s father, grandfather and great grandfather worked as well – these people were the lifeblood of Holden.

“A thank you to all of our partners who have supported this, we are looking forward to hopefully sending the brand off in the best possible way over the weekend.”

This is the second tribute livery unveiled for Holden ahead of the weekend, with T8 pulling the covers off its own one-off look yesterday.

Track action for the Adelaide 500 kicks off tomorrow.