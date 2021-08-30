Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

The teenager will make a dream move to the main series in 2022 alongside Shane van Gisbergen at the crack Triple Eight squad.

He is just the second new driver to join T8 since its signed Whincup to partner Craig Lowndes ahead of the 2006 season, a move that yielded seven titles for Whincup in the years that followed.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me to be replacing ‘The GOAT’, Jamie Whincup. It’s so surreal for me at the moment, but I think it will start to kick in at the start of next year,” said Feeney.

“To be aligned with this amazing team in my Super2 season and to be promoted into the main series is a dream come true.

"To be honest, I always wanted to get to Supercars, but to be behind the wheel of a Red Bull Ampol Racing machine is pretty exciting.

“When [Triple Eight boss] Roland [Dane] told me the news I was in shock. He explained everything to me and basically asked how it sounded – I said it sounded bloody awesome!

"I got out of that meeting and rang my parents straight away. It was such a big relief as we’ve all put in so much effort the last few years, and it’s a day I’ll never forget.

“It’s such a good place for me to be, considering I’m a rookie coming into the Supercars series. To have the drivers that I’m surrounded by and the knowledge they have is a great opportunity. For the short eight months I’ve been with the team, I’ve learnt so much and I cannot wait to learn more in the next few years."

Feeney replaces Whincup as part of major shake-up at Triple Eight that will see Whincup subsequently replace Dane in the team boss role.

The reshuffle follows an ownership change earlier this year, Tony Quinn becoming the majority shareholder in the team with a 40 per cent stake.

Despite his main game experience being limited to a single Bathurst 1000 start with Tickford last year, Feeney is well-entrenched in the Triple Eight set-up.

He has raced for the team in both Super2 and GT World Challenge Australia this year and has a long-standing relationship with Dane through his mentor Paul Morris.

Feeney has only spent the last three seasons racing cars after stepping into the Toyota 86 series as a 15-year-old in 2018. That year he was denied entry to the Bathurst round of the championship as he fell 11 days short of the minimum age, 16, to compete at Mount Panorama.

The following season he moved straight into Supercars, winning the third-tier Super3 title in a Paul Morris Motorsport Ford FG Falcon.

Feeney then stepped up to Super2 with Tickford Racing in 2020, as well as finishing 10th at the Bathurst 1000 alongside James Courtney on what was his 18th birthday.

He moved to T8 for the 2021 Super2 season and currently leads the standings by 51 points. He's also set to make a second Great Race start, this time with veteran Russell Ingall in a T8-run wildcard entry.

“I think some people will look at this decision and think we would have gone in an ‘established driver’ direction, but we’re not a team that takes things conservatively," said Whincup.

"We take risks at Triple Eight, we’re on the front foot and we have a crack and lead with our gut feel, and it seemed right to give Broc the opportunity.

"Of course, there’s an element of skill, but more importantly than that, certainly for me, is you need someone with good morals and a good attitude who knows the definition of hard work.

"Broc ticks all of those boxes, but now it’s up to us to make sure we give him a fantastic car and build a fantastic team around him.”