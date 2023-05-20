Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania
There was fireworks in the Supercars drivers' briefing ahead of the Tasmania SuperSprint.
The pre-event briefing featured a heated discussion regarding racing etiquette off the back of the Perth SuperSprint earlier this month.
Race 1 in Perth sparked controversy when Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki ended up locked in a panel-rubbing battle for the race win.
Van Gisbergen won the race after making a forceful move on Kostecki, who had been aggressively defending the lead.
Kostecki's Erebus team then unsuccessfully protested the result based on contact from van Gisbergen.
That was something Erebus CEO Barry Ryan later explained was a means of clarifying what is and isn't allowed in terms of contact.
It appears more clarity was sought in Friday's evening's drivers' briefing in Tasmania, where it's understood that Ryan and driving standards advisor Craig Baird were involved in a heated exchange.
Ryan was asked about the briefing during the Fox Sports broadcast today, indicating that a clear picture of the rules of engagement had been painted.
And that picture, he says, is that it's open slather.
"I got the microphone shoved in my face so I had to make up some crap," said Ryan.
"We just wanted some clarity, in front of all the drivers, over what happened in Perth and make sure we know what we can and can't do in racing.
"We're pretty clear now what we can do – it's pretty much open slather."
The first of three races in Tasmania starts at 3:50pm local time today.
Latest news
Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins
Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins Waters unapologetic for DJR run-ins
Suarez, Buescher claim front row for NASCAR All Star Race
Suarez, Buescher claim front row for NASCAR All Star Race Suarez, Buescher claim front row for NASCAR All Star Race
Tasmania Supercars: Kostecki tops frantic Sunday qualifying
Tasmania Supercars: Kostecki tops frantic Sunday qualifying Tasmania Supercars: Kostecki tops frantic Sunday qualifying
Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2
Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2 Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.