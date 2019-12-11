Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

First Kelly Mustang revealed

First Kelly Mustang revealed
By:
Dec 11, 2019, 7:29 PM

Kelly Racing has peeled the covers off the first of the two Ford Mustangs it will campaign during the 2020 Supercars season.

The KR squad is amid a sensational off-season Ford switch, the team ditching its ageing Nissan hardware in favour of a pair of Mustangs for Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner.

The first of those Mustangs has now been unveiled, Australian whisky maker NED taking over the major backing of Heimgartner's car in a multi-year deal.

“It’s exciting and a big step in my racing career to have NED Whisky come on-board with a multi-year partnership for my new Ford Performance Mustang Supercar," said Heimgartner.

"It is a fun brand and I cannot wait to represent them next year.

“Myself and the team here have the opportunity to be part of something pretty special with NED so we’ll be doing everything we can to serve them well into the future.”

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

