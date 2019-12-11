First Kelly Mustang revealed

The KR squad is amid a sensational off-season Ford switch, the team ditching its ageing Nissan hardware in favour of a pair of Mustangs for Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner.

The first of those Mustangs has now been unveiled, Australian whisky maker NED taking over the major backing of Heimgartner's car in a multi-year deal.

“It’s exciting and a big step in my racing career to have NED Whisky come on-board with a multi-year partnership for my new Ford Performance Mustang Supercar," said Heimgartner.

"It is a fun brand and I cannot wait to represent them next year.

“Myself and the team here have the opportunity to be part of something pretty special with NED so we’ll be doing everything we can to serve them well into the future.”