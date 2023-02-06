First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro

MSR is running one of its two Camaros at Queensland Raceway today with drivers Jack Le Brocq and Cameron Hill to split the time behind the wheel.

The MSR Camaro is one of two Gen3 cars running a QR today with Dick Johnson Racing also shaking down Will Davisons' #17 Shell Mustang.

Both teams are set to return to the Ipswich circuit on Thursday to shake down their second cars.

MSR and DJR are the second and third teams to run their Gen3 hardware after Blanchard Racing Team made history with its CoolDrive Mustang at Winton last week.

BRT is back in action at Winton today for its first official test, rather than a shakedown, with the car.

The Gen3 action is set to continue at Winton tomorrow with Tickford Racing and Grove Racing shaking down a single car each.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, is planning to shake down both of its Camaros at QR on Thursday while PremiAir Racing is also expected to be in action.

The remaining teams, namely Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Walkinshaw Andretti United, are expected to begin shakedowns and testing in the week starting February 13.

All teams are required to attend the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.