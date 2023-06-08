Subscribe
First Supercars Indigenous round livery breaks cover

Tickford Racing has become the first team to unveil its special livery for the Indigenous round of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The covers have come off James Courtney's Snowy River Caravans-backed Mustang, which features a spectacular First Nations-inspired look.

The artwork comes from North Queensland artist Jedess Hudson.

"Our people were fishers, hunters and gatherers who harvested only for subsistence, ensuring that resources were maintained and not depleted before moving with the next season to another location," explained Hudson.

"They hunted and gathered, making semi-permanent stops, camping for days or weeks in one place, depending on the availability of food and water.

"It is somewhat ironic in my mind that, thousands of years later, one of the items that many Australians tick off on their bucket list is a journey across the width and breath of our land, following in the footsteps of our ancestors."

Courtney added: "The car looks brilliant and Jedess has evoked a sense of movement and freedom, symbolising the nomadic spirit that has been an integral part of Indigenous culture for thousands of years.

"That spirit and freedom is also embodied in the Snowy River Caravans brand. It's fun, adventurous and the artwork on the car for Darwin reflects exactly that."

The Darwin Triple Crown's status as an Indigenous round is now official, with all cars required by the regulations to run a special livery.

More livery reveals will take place later today.

The event kicks off on June 16.

 

 

