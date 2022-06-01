Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard
Supercars / Darwin News

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled

Blanchard Racing Team has pulled the covers off the first livery for Supercars' Indigenous Round in Darwin later this month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled

For the first time the Darwin Triple Crown will formally be an Indigenous Round for the category, following the lead of the major football codes in Australia, the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League.

As part of the official designation of an Indigenous Round, teams are now required by the rules to run a First Nations-inspired livery.

The first to unveil its Indigenous Round livery for 2022 is BRT, who engaged local Darwin artist Melissa Tipo/Yaram for its design.

According to the BRT announcement, "at the heart of the design is the saltwater crocodile, which represents strength, power and masculinity.

"Balancing out the crocodile, the water lilies represent fertility, the blue signifies water, and the dots around the motifs symbolise prior generations, who are still overseeing and guiding society."

Team owner Tim Blanchard welcomed the move to an official Indigenous Round.

“It’s fantastic that in 2022 as a sport we are celebrating the Indigenous Round for the first time, and immersing ourselves with the local history, people and culture,” he said.

“Melissa has done a brilliant job in drawing together so many aspects that are important to the team, and combined tell a great story.

“We hope the car goes as well as it looks!”

It's also been confirmed that the Darwin Triple Crown trophy will be recreated as a traditional shield while the other trophies will be didgeridoos painted by local artists.

“The prestigious Darwin Triple Crown trophy has been recreated as a traditional shield by Larrakia artist Trent Lee, who designed the official Indigenous Round artwork, and the rest of the trophies will be didgeridoos especially handcrafted by local artists,” explained Northern Territory Major Events Company CEO Tim Watsford.

“The Australian Superbike trophies feature Trent’s artwork, and Trent has also designed the volunteer and officials shirts.”

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place at the Hidden Valley circuit between June 17-19.

shares
comments
Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard
Previous article

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 Gold Star season cut short
Other open wheel

S5000 Gold Star season cut short

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard Bathurst
Supercars

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tim Slade More from
Tim Slade
Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace

Slade penalised for van Gisbergen clash Symmons
Supercars

Slade penalised for van Gisbergen clash

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip
Supercars

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip

More from
Blanchard Racing Team
Supercars team boss to make Formula Ford comeback Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Supercars team boss to make Formula Ford comeback

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries
Supercars

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang
Supercars

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

Latest news

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled
Supercars Supercars

First Supercars Indigenous Round livery unveiled

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes, Fraser to share Supercheap wildcard

Supercheap Bathurst 1000 wildcard returns
Supercars Supercars

Supercheap Bathurst 1000 wildcard returns

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.