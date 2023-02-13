First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed

The Supercars squad, famous for its ties to General Motors and Holden, will race Fords for the first time this year thanks to new factory deal.

The first Walkinshaw Mustang has now been formally launched with the covers coming off Nick Percat's #2 entry.

Percat will continue to be backed by insurance firm NTI, which also owns Truck Assist, the naming rights backer for Matt Stone Racing.

Mobil 1 will continue as the co-naming rights backer of WAU as a whole with the signage integrated into a 'GT stripe' that runs up the bonnet and across the roof of the white-and-silver Percat Mustang.

The livery will make its on-track debut when Percat shakes his new car down at Winton on Wednesday.

“The Mobil 1 NTI Racing Mustang looks incredible; the white base is really clean and the car itself looks so tough," said Percat.

“The team have put in some crazy hours and made a lot of sacrifices to get it to this point, so I can’t thank them enough.

"We’ve seen Gen3 take shape pretty rapidly at the workshop to be able to get behind the wheel now is exciting.

“A huge thank you to all our partners, existing and new, that have made this possible. The continuity is incredible, and I’m really proud to represent them all in the new era.

"To be a part of Mobil 1’s 30th year with the team is unbelievable, and the support from NTI I’ve had has been amazing.

“I'm really looking forward to getting our heads around these new cars as quickly as possible and seeing what we can do.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart added: “We’ve all been working towards these cars for so long now that to see it in the flesh, looking so good, is a bit surreal to be honest.

"Our Team has been incredible with their dedication and commitment in getting here.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without the support of all our partners. 2023 is Mobil 1’s 30th year with our team which is just incredible, NTI have been a huge supporter of our team, but everywhere you look on these cars there are fantastic partners like Morris in their 13th with us now, who are intrinsically linked in the business and Valo who joined us mid last year and have done wonderful things for our sport.

“The fact we’ve had nearly every single partner recommit to us is the loyalty we love, and everyone in this business appreciated their support, as well as the new partners who have come on board who we are excited to work with.

“It’s getting very real now, I can’t wait to see the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT on track on Wednesday, and to get the season underway.”

WAU will unveil Chaz Mostert's livery later this evening.