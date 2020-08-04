Supercars
Ford Australia appoints new boss

Ford Australia appoints new boss
Aug 4, 2020

Andrew Birkic has replaced Kay Hart as the CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

Having first joined Ford more than 25 years ago, Birkic spent time in both Detroit and Shanghai before his most recent stint leading the Ford Ranger programme.

He's now been promoted to the top job in Australia and NZ, which will include overseeing the brand's commitment to Supercars.

“I am thrilled to be re-joining the fantastic team in Australia and New Zealand,” said Mr Birkic.

“I know how passionate and accomplished the team is, having spent the past two years working with the Ranger and Everest development team to grow the brands across more than 180 markets.

"I look forward to working closely with our team and dealers to serve our customers.”

Hart, meanwhile is UK-bound to take up the role Enterprise Product Line Manager, Van and Bus.

That follows a two-year stint as the Australia and NZ CEO, during which she brought the brand back to Supercars through the Mustang in 2019.

“I’ve loved my time in Australia and New Zealand," said Hart.

“I have every confidence that our Ford team – both employees and dealers – will continue to strive to create an even better experience for our customers and introduce great vehicles to this rapidly evolving market.

“I am proud of our commitment to Australia, and the work of our 2500-strong team who design and engineer world-class vehicles like the Ranger and Everest and look forward to following their progress in my new role.”

Ford provides some level of factory support to all three of the teams running Mustangs, DJR Team Penske, Tickford Racing and Kelly Racing.

Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

