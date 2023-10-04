Subscribe
Previous / Ford concedes Supercars parity defeat Next / Supercars explains Mustang snub
Supercars / Bathurst News

Ford Supercars teams unite against 'unacceptable disadvantage'

Ford's five Supercars teams have slammed Supercars and the "unacceptable" parity situation ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Anton De Pasquale, Tony D'Alberto, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Ford and its teams have been lobbying for changes to the Mustang's aero package for the Great Race this weekend amid fears the Chevrolet Camaro package is too strong.

However, the changes would have fallen outside an official parity review, creating an awkward situation where support from the Chevrolet teams was required.

Unsurprisingly there was strong opposition from the GM armada which has led to the proposed changes being rejected.

That decision hasn't gone down well with the Blue Oval teams, which joined forces in a statement expressing the collective disappointment in both the decision and the overall disparity.

The statement also rules out any form of boycott this weekend, following speculation that the Fords would sit out today's opening practice session as a protest.

"Following ongoing analysis, Supercars, in conjunction with its independent CFD partner, D2H Group, have acknowledged that there continues to be a disparity between the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro," the statement read.

"Therefore, technical parity has still not been achieved. Unfortunately, the proposed aerodynamic changes to the Ford Mustang, which have been acknowledged by all parties involved to reduce the delta between the two models, will not be implemented for the Bathurst 1000 this weekend.

"The independent data shows that the Mustang will be at a continued disadvantage for the biggest race of the year, which we believe is unacceptable – and not what our sport is built upon.

"While disappointed in the situation, every Ford team will be doing their utmost this weekend, it's what the fans deserve, it's what our partners deserve, it's what the Great Race deserves.

"We will continue working together to correct the imbalance going forward, but now, our attention turns on track, respecting the challenge that the Mountain provides."

shares
comments

Ford concedes Supercars parity defeat

Supercars explains Mustang snub
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip

Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip

Supercars
Bathurst

Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton

Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton Andretti entry will be "great" for F1 - Hamilton

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe