Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"
Supercars News

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped following the performance comparison test between the Gen3 Mustang and Camaro on Monday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

The quest to ease concerns from Ford over the parity between the two models continued with a critical comparison test at Queensland Raceway.

The test itself was controlled by Supercars with homologation teams Triple Eight (GM) and Dick Johnson Racing (Dick Johnson Racing) assisting with the running of the cars.

Representatives from all Ford teams were also on hand for the test.

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney drove the Camaro while Anton De Pasquale, James Courtney and Garth Tander cycled through the Mustang.

For the latter it was his first drive of a Ford Supercar since 1997.

Set-ups and tyre sets were tightly controlled during the QR test to ensure performance data was comparative.

As it stands both Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped on the outcome of the test, with plans to release a public statement later this week.

Motorsport.com understands that all parties were satisfied with the data collated from the test, however that doesn't necessarily mean peace over parity between Ford and Supercars has been declared.

It is also thought that no firm decision over whether more runway testing, similar to that used for the VCAT aero homologation testing, will be required before the cars are formally homologated has been made.

There have been concerns over parity from the Ford side since the seventh-generation version of the Mustang Supercar was launched at the Bathurst 1000 last October.

There have been reports of the Camaro being significantly quicker in a straight line, with the VCAT that took place in November doing little to ease Ford's concerns.

Testing with the Ford prototype to verify throttle mapping took place at QR last week ahead of the performance comparison on Monday.

Teams on both side of the manufacturer divide are currently scrambling through their Gen3 builds with testing, at least for the Queensland-based teams, set to kick off at the end of this month.

Some of the team south of the QLD border aren't expecting to be on track with their Gen3 cars until the middle of February – just weeks out from the opening round of the 2023 season in Newcastle.

shares
comments
Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"
Previous article

Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"
Supercars

Richie Stanaway: Why a Supercars enigma is back after going "cold turkey"

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
General

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner are content with progress made with their C8.R over the course of the Roar Before the 24, but they’re less certain of their ultimate pace for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test
Supercars Supercars

Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped following the performance comparison test between the Gen3 Mustang and Camaro on Monday.

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
IMSA IMSA

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt

Nick Tandy says he was lucky that his Porsche 963 didn’t sustain “too much damage” in his qualifying crash for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Cup teams still see 'a path forward' on revenue-sharing deal

NASCAR Cup Series teams remain optimistic there remains “a path forward” to securing a new revenue-sharing plan to help improve teams’ long-term fiscal sustainability.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.