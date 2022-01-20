Ford versus Holden documentary in the works

Under the working title Ford vs. Holden, the documentary is being produced by Brisbane-based production company WildBear Entertainment on behalf of Universal Pictures Content Group.

Funding has come from Screen Queensland, while the documentary will be narrated by TV and film star, and renowned rev head, Shane Jacobson.

The documentary is expected to hit cinemas in April this year.

"The talented documentary producers from WildBear Entertainment have been hard at work in their Woolloongabba studio, blending fresh interviews with archive footage to bring the story of Ford vs. Holden to cinemas in mid-April 2022,” said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“The rivalry between the Ford and Holden brands is one familiar to Australians across all walks of life, so it is exciting to see Queensland play a key role in documenting it for a global audience.

“My government has thrown its support behind the screen sector and the production of this documentary through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program and I look forward to tracking the continued economic and cultural success – nationally and internationally.”

WildBear principal and producer Veronica Fury added: “WildBear is so excited to continue working with Screen Queensland and Universal Pictures Content Group to tell the story of the rivalry between these two powerhouse brands and the impact they have had on Australian culture.

“Documentaries are an amazing way to reflect and deliver thought-provoking and captivating viewing experiences for audiences, and I am excited to bring this particular part out of history to the big screen.”

The fierce rivalry between Ford and Holden, both on Aussie race tracks and in the new car market, started back in the 1960s.

In the decades that followed the Australian-made Ford Falcon and Holden Commodores were wildly successful, although their popularity faded in more recent years and buyers turned away from family sedans and towards SUVs.

Car manufacturing is now a thing of the past in Australia, with the Falcon no longer part of Ford's line-up.

Holden did stick with the Commodore a little longer, however the final iteration, developed in Europe, was a flop.

General Motors elected to close down the Holden brand in early 2020.

The two brands were more resilient in the racing space, though, with the Ford vs Holden/GM rivalry still a key part of Supercars.

While Ford switched from the Falcon to the Mustang in 2019, the ZB Holden is still racing in Supercars, although this will be its final year.

As part of the Gen3 regulations the Commodore will be replaced by the Camaro next season.