Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

Motorsport.com understands Casey is currently still working for the series as a contractor, but is likely to part ways in the near future.

News of Casey's potential departure comes amid significant unrest over the next-generation rules that are meant to be introduced for the 2022 season.

There is a deep sense of uncertainty in the paddock over almost all aspects of the ruleset, from the tender process to supply and delivery of the hardware.

Supercars will meet with all 11 teams this week in a bid to clarify matters, the outcome of which could feasibly be a delay in the introduction of Gen3 until 2023.

Casey returned to Supercars in 2019 after a brief stint working for the category's primary broadcaster Foxtel and was put in charge of the Gen3 programme.

However there was a clear shift in the leadership of Gen3 earlier this year when Supercars CEO Sean Seamer took over as the official spokesperson for anything relating to the new rules.