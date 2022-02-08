Formula Ford champion to win a Supercars test

For the second year running the title-winning Ford Supercars squad has put a test in one of its Mustang Supercars up for grabs.

The Australian Formula Ford Series winner will sample a DJR Mustang at Queensland Raceway early next year.

News of the extension of the deal comes ahead of reigning national Formula Ford champion Thomas Sargent's DJR test later this month.

"Formula Ford continues to be a breeding ground for young talent," said Dick Johnson Racing Chairman and CEO Ryan Story.

"It is a stepping stone to opportunities in other open-wheeler categories locally, like S5000, or internationally, as well as opportunities that lead to competing in the Repco Supercars Championship.

"The drivers in Supercars who have competed in Formula Ford demonstrate that it is an outstanding pathway category and fantastic grassroots racing, with many historic Kent-engined cars too.

"We love motorsport and we love the Formula Ford Association's passion. We are proud to continue our support and partnership with Formula Ford Australia and are excited for the full season ahead and another opportunity to give a youngster a steer of one of our cars."

FFA Administrator Phil Marrinon thanked DJR for its ongoing support of Formula Ford in Australia.

"This is a big ticket prize and a real coup for the Australian Formula Ford Series," said Marrinon.

"Formula Ford has a remarkable record of launching careers for young Australian drivers and being able to offer our champion the opportunity to drive a Supercar helps cement our important place in the pathway to professional racing.

"I want to say a huge thanks to Ryan Story and everyone at DJR for making this happen. That support from the very top of the sport speaks volumes and is greatly appreciated by everyone at the FFA."

The Australian Formula Ford Series will be formally endorsed by Motorsport Australia for the 2022 season.

That includes an Superlicence points allocation, the winner pocketing six points towards qualifying for a Superlicence.

The seven-round series kicks off at Sandown Raceway on February 26-27.