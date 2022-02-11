Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Fox Sports to air Supercars preview TV show

Fox Sports will air a dedicated preview show ahead of the new 2022 Supercars season.

Fox Sports to air Supercars preview TV show
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

The preview show is set to run on the Tuesday ahead of the opening round of the 2022 campaign at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.

It will be anchored by regular Supercars host Jess Yates alongside lead commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

The likes of reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen and Bathurst 1000 winners Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth have been mooted as potential guests for the one-off season preview show.

Fox Sports will continue as the primary broadcaster of Supercars this season, a role it has held since landing the category as part of a $241 million rights deal ahead of the 2015 season.

A new five-year broadcast deal with Fox Sports and Seven as the free-to-air partner, worth around $200 million, was then signed in late 2020.

The pay TV service does now appear to be facing some competition in the motorsport broadcast space in Australia in the form of streaming platform Stan Sport.

The Nine Entertainment-owned service forked out $20 million over four years to secure the broadcast rights to the Australian Racing Group's suite of categories, headlined by TCR Australian and S5000.

Stan also has the local rights to Formula E, IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship.

Fox Sports does, however, still have the rights to the 'big three' of Aussie motorsport – Supercars, Formula 1 and MotoGP.

