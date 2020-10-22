Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

shares
comments
Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report
By:

Supercars will be part of Foxtel's new 'freemium' strategy with its Kayo streaming service, according to a local report.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the pay TV network will allow non-subscribers to watch certain sports and games through Kayo in the future, Supercars specifically mentioned as part of the planned offering.

The could open the door for the biggest free-to-watch presence for the category since the first Foxtel/Fox Sports deal started in 2015.

"That will give rise to much more reach," Foxtel boss Patrick Delany told the SMH of the 'freemium' strategy.

"It means that if you are pausing your subscription... you'll now continue to have action and access to some live sports but also an array of our repeats, scores and stats."

Foxtel has been the primary Supercars broadcaster since 2015, recently signing a new $200 million deal that will run until the end of 2025.

Since Foxtel took over the rights, live free-to-air coverage has been limited to a handful of races on Network Ten, although the Seven Network is set to take over the FTA under the new deal.

