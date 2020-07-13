Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

shares
comments
Free TV for Darwin Supercars round
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 2:06 AM

Next month's Darwin Supercars round will be broadcast live on Australian free-to-air TV, it's been confirmed.

It will be the second time this year that Network 10 has broadcast Supercars live, following its coverage of the season-opener in Adelaide back in February.

The live action will start at 12pm on Saturday August 8 and 11:30am on Sunday August 9.

Ten is currently in the final year of its FTA agreement with Supercars, which includes a mix of live and delayed broadcasts, which dovetails with the live Fox Sports coverage.

Read Also:

The Supercars website reports that Townsville in late August and the Bathurst 1000 in early October will also be FTA rounds this year.

It was originally expected that the Adelaide, Albert Park, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast, Sandown and Newcastle rounds would be live on Network 10, however changes such as the Darwin inclusion have been necessary due to the heavily-revised schedule.

Next article
Supercars releases Sydney ticket information

Previous article

Supercars releases Sydney ticket information

Trending Today

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches win from O’Ward
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches win from O’Ward

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

Podcast: Reflections on sensational Styrian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Podcast: Reflections on sensational Styrian GP qualifying

Leclerc takes full blame for Vettel accident
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Leclerc takes full blame for Vettel accident

Latest news

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

Supercars releases Sydney ticket information
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars releases Sydney ticket information

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

3
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches win from O’Ward

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

5
Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round
Supercars

Free TV for Darwin Supercars round

Supercars releases Sydney ticket information
Supercars

Supercars releases Sydney ticket information

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn
Supercars

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool
Supercars

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer
Supercars

The Bend makes Supercars hub offer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.