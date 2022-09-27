Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Following Dick Johnson Racing's remarkable 1998 tribute livery, unveiled earlier this week, PremiAir Racing has followed suit by reviving an iconic 1990s look.

The Holden team has paid tribute to the Coke livery that ran on the Wayne Gardner Racing Commodores raced by Gardner and Neil Crompton in 1995.

Gardner and Crompton teamed up to finish on the podium at that year's Bathurst 1000.

The Coke look will feature on the Coca-Cola backed #22 PremiAir Holden that Chris Pither and Cameron Hill will drive in the Great Race next week.

“It is a truly iconic car, instantly recognisable, and of course, it obviously has a lot of synergy for us being backed by Coca-Cola," said Pither.

“I am very happy with the look and I can’t wait to see what we can do while flying these colours at the Great Race this year.”

Lyndon Hunter, National Partnerships Manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “Coca-Cola has a very long and passionate association with motorsports, and so we jumped at the chance to honour some of our history and the achievements of our drivers past at Bathurst, the most storied racing venue there is in Australia.

“The livery is equal parts striking and nostalgic and is a very fitting tribute to the #7 Coca-Cola [car] that we saw flying around Mount Panorama in ’95 with Wayne Gardner and Neil Crompton behind the wheel.

"We can’t wait to see it in action this October.”

Team 18, meanwhile, has secured a new naming rights backer for its #20 entry for the next two rounds of the Supercars season.

Scott Pye and Tyler Everingham will run un the Alspec Racing banner at the Bathurst 1000 before Pye continues in Alspec colours for the Gold Coast 500 in late October.

"To have Alspec on-board as naming rights partner is exciting, they’re a great supporter of Team 18 and they’ve been on the car all year," said Pye.

“We’re looking forward to Australia’s premiere Supercars race and it’s great to have an innovative partner in Alspec who are an Australia-owned company and source their products locally.

“The car looks fantastic. I saw the renders a little bit earlier and to see it come to life is really cool. The car looks great, the green works well, one of my most successful go karts was bright green so I’m excited to have that back on board and I just can’t wait to get it on track at the Mountain.”

Erebus Motorsport has also rolled out a new look for the Bathurst 1000, with revised Boost Mobile artwork launched on Will Brown's freshly-repaired Holden.

The new look will run across both the Brown/Jack Perkins and Brodie Kostecki/David Russell cars for the Great Race.

Matt Stone Racing also launched a tweak to its livery today, with Kenworth and DAF parts supplier PACCAR Australia stepping up its support to include bonnet branding.

“MSR has had Kenworths for years, and more recently we now run two of the new DAF XF 530s, so PACCAR have always been an important part of our trucking and logistics operation," said MSR owner Matt Stone.

“Obviously in our sport reliability is everything so we need to have the very best parts on our cars and trucks. We can’t cut corners or use sub-standard parts, it’s just not worth it.

"Getting to each Repco Supercars event on time and safely is critical for our team. So, between DAF Trucks, PACCAR Parts and the insurance and roadside assistance of Truck Assist, I’m pretty sure MSR have that covered which gives us great peace of mind.”

All three of the new liveries will be on track today for pre-Bathurst testing, with PremiAir Racing and MSR running at Queensland Raceway while Team 18 tests at Winton.