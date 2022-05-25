Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend Next / Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace
Supercars News

Frustrations continue over Gen3 Supercars

There is an ongoing rumble of frustration in the Supercars paddock over the timeline for the Gen3 cars that are set to debut in 2023.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Frustrations continue over Gen3 Supercars

A full grid of the next-generation cars needs to be built ahead of the 2023 season opener early next year, with Supercars having already delayed the introduction three times.

Initially the cars were meant to debut in 2021, before that was pushed back to 2022, then mid-2022, and then 2023 as the design and development process was delayed.

That process is still ongoing with the prototype Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang nowhere near their final specification.

Changes to the chassis and suspension, particularly at the front, continue while proper aero testing won't take place until at least September.

With the year nearly half gone, teams are starting to get nervous about what their off-season will look like.

As it stands there is nothing they can do about their own Gen3 builds, which suggests it will be a busy Christmas period for crews as they strap together the new cars.

Tim Blanchard, owner of the single-car Blanchard Racing Team, has even put a contingency plan in place that involves technically-savvy people from his CoolDrive automotive business.

"Like all these projects of this size everyone wants more communication, more clarity, visibility," he told Motorsport.com.

"We would obviously like to know more about what's going on, but there are a lot of moving parts. The project is moving along.

"We're probably in as fortunate position because we've only got to build one car, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done between now and the beginning of next season. If we can't make it, there will be people in a lot worse position than us.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge. But we've got quite a few people with a mechanical or engineering background in the wider CoolDrive business. I'm confident that the BRT crew will be able to manage it but we have those resources in the CoolDrive business that we can lean on, if we need to, to get the job done."

Team 18 team manager Bruin Beasley said that's it not just about a busy build season over Christmas, but giving teams time to look over and understand the new cars before they start racing them.

That, according to Beasley, is further complicated by the fact the homologation teams Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing already have significant experience with the cars.

[The timing] for me at the moment is a bit of a concern. Ideally we'd be building cars right now," he said.

"If we're going to go racing next year, I want the car now so I can do stuff and understand it, and at the moment we've got very little.

"I'm sure there are some people who do know some stuff, who I feel have a head start. And that's frustrating.

"If it was a Dallara or a Tatuus or a Mygale, and I could buy something in and we could start on it now, it would be easy.

"But we're relying on people, who are part of the process, that we've got to race against. That's unusual."

Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards, whose squad will need to have four Gen3 Mustangs ready for the start of the 2023 season, said the workload was like staring at Mount Everest.

However he also countered that the delays, while painful in the short term, will save more pain in the future, and called for patience from the other teams.

"It looks like Everest. And it looks like we're all going to be very good rock climbers in the second half of this year," he said.

"The simple answer is yes, of course we'd love to be building them now. But you've got to go through the process. You've got to do the hard yards, you've got to do the testing.

"They are re-designing bits of it at the moment based on what they've learnt. I'd rather them do that now than half way through 2023 they say, 'right, we have to have a big re-design for 2024' and we have to do it again.

"Unfortunately you've got to go through a little bit of pain to get the best outcome, because we have to live with this car for a long time. Yep, frustrating, but it's taking the time it's taking to get the best outcome."

shares
comments
Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend
Previous article

Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend
Next article

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Dick Johnson Racing extends Shell deal
Supercars

Dick Johnson Racing extends Shell deal

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace Winton Motor Raceway
Supercars

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Dick Johnson Racing extends Shell deal
Supercars Supercars

Dick Johnson Racing extends Shell deal

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace
Supercars Supercars

Supercars squad BRT baffled by lack of pace

Frustrations continue over Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Frustrations continue over Gen3 Supercars

Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend
Supercars Supercars

Edwards: Waters bucking "embarrassing" SVG trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.