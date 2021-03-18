Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown Next / 2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

By:

Fuel range concerns prompted Supercars to reduce the lap count for the three sprint races at Sandown this weekend.

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

The three heats that will make up the first SuperSprint event of the 2021 season were initially listed as 38 laps, equal to around 118 kilometres.

However that was changed earlier this week, the further supplementary confirming that each race will be 36 laps, or around 112 kilometres.

According to Supercars the decision was made to rule out any scope for fuel saving to play a role in any of the races, the shorter distance meaning drivers can go flat out from lights to flag.

"The initial lap count at Sandown was only generated as a guide for us to work from," said a Supercars spokesperson.

"The last time we were there we weren’t running the latest lambda control rule and teams were running their engines a lot leaner, thus getting slightly longer race distance.

"Now they are running them a bit richer, and we don’t want anyone saying that they couldn’t challenge for a position on track because they were being forced to fuel save.

"The safest course of action was to slightly reduce the lap count, so that they could all race flat out."

The Sandown SuperSprint will see a number of firsts, including the first competitive use of the season for the soft compound Dunlop tyre.

The tweaked three-part qualifying system, modelled off Formula 1, will also be in action on Saturday for the first time, while another new initiative, the five-point bonus for fastest lap, will also make its debut.

shares
comments
Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Previous article

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Next article

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

4h
2
Formula European Masters

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments

3
Formula 1

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies

4
Formula 1

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

Latest news
2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

3h
Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction
SUPC

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

3h
Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown
SUPC

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Mar 17, 2021
Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change
SUPC

Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change

Mar 16, 2021
No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown
SUPC

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview Sandown
Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

Latest news

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Dirt controversy triggers Supercars rule change

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.