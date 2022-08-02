Tickets Subscribe
Previous / S5000 to race at Adelaide 500 Next / Davison says he was never stressed about future
Supercars News

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

The return of the Adelaide 500 has been officially launched including the full undercard, ticket prices and a headline international music act.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

After being dumped by the previous state government in 2020, the famous street event is set to return to the Supercars calendar this year as part of an election promise from new Premier Peter Malinauskas.

The new government re-established the South Australian Motorsport Board earlier this year and the reborn Adelaide 500, which will close out the 2022 Supercars season, has now been formally launched.

As announced earlier today the undercard will feature S5000 – marking a return of high-powered open-wheelers to the ex-Australian GP track – as well as GT World Challenge Australian and Touring Car Masters.

It's now been confirmed that the Super2 season will also conclude on the streets of Adelaide.

As for the off-track entertainment, The Killers have been named as the headline music act. The US rock giants will be joined by Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Lime Cordial, The Presets, Baker Boy and Teenage Joans.

The event is also touting 2012 ticket prices with single-day GA tickets starting at $29 for the Thursday and peaking at $89 each for the Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend GA tickets are $159 and four-day GA tickets $189.

SA advanced technology manufacturer Valo has been named as the major backer of the event.

"This really is a star-studded list of local, national and global musical acts to mark the return of the Valo Adelaide 500," said Malinauskas.

“There really is something here for everybody, from the global pulling power of The Killers, to Australian rock legends such as Barnsey to local rising stars such as Teenage Joans.

“And the best bit is South Australians can experience all of this for the same price as it was a decade ago.

“I can’t wait for the Valo Adelaide 500 to return to our city streets, bringing with it hundreds of jobs, thousands of visitors and millions of dollars’ worth of economic activity.”

South Australian Motor Sport Chief Executive Mark Warren added: “We have worked hard to craft a ticketing package which is as affordable as possible.

“This year’s Valo Adelaide 500 is going to be something special and cutting ticket prices means even more people will be able to see it.

“We are investing in various initiatives to improve the fan experience and racing, including the track resurfacing. This will see improved grip, tyre degradation and more overtaking and strategy for teams.

“Importantly, we’re also giving Valo Adelaide 500 fans the opportunity to purchase their old seats, so they can experience the race just as they did before it was axed in 2020.”

The Adelaide 500 will take place between December 1-4.

