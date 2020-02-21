Full Adelaide 500 weekend schedule
Check out the complete schedule and TV listing for the 2020 Adelaide 500.
Subject to change. All times and TV listings local (ACDT, GMT +10:30).
Thursday February 20
09:30-09:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Practice 1
10:05-10:25 Touring Car Masters – Practice
10:55-11:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
11:30-11:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 1
12:05-12:25 TA2 Muscle Cars – Practice 2
12:55-13:40 Super2 – Practice 1
13:55-14:15 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying
14:30-14:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 2
15:05-15:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
15:55-16:40 Supercars – Practice 1
16:55-17:25 Super2 – Practice 2
Friday February 21
09:45-10:05 TA2 Muscle Cars – Qualifying
11:10-11:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)
11:45-12:05 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race (Fox Sports 506)
12:20-12:40 Super2 – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)
12:55-13:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)
13:30-13:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)
14:05-14:35 Supercars – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
15:05-15:25 Touring Car Masters – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
15:40-16:10 Carrera Cup – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
16:40-17:10 Super2 – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
17:25-17:45 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
18:00-18:30 Supercars – Practice 3 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)
Saturday February 22
09:55-10:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Top 10 Shootout
10:30-10:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)
11:2o-11:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)
11:55-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
12:30-13:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
13:30-13:50 Carrera Cup – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
14:05-14:35 Super2 – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
15:10-15:27 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
16:20-18:20 Supercars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
Sunday February 23
09:30-09:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)
10:35-10:55 Touring Car Masters – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)
11:10-11:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
11:50-12:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
12:25-12:55 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
13:25-13:55 Super2 – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
14:10-14:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
15:20-17:20 Supercars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
00:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
22:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
02:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
20:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
21:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
00:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
23:50
15:20
|
