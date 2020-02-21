Full Adelaide 500 weekend schedule

Subject to change. All times and TV listings local (ACDT, GMT +10:30).

Thursday February 20

09:30-09:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Practice 1

10:05-10:25 Touring Car Masters – Practice

10:55-11:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

11:30-11:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 1

12:05-12:25 TA2 Muscle Cars – Practice 2

12:55-13:40 Super2 – Practice 1

13:55-14:15 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

14:30-14:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 2

15:05-15:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

15:55-16:40 Supercars – Practice 1

16:55-17:25 Super2 – Practice 2

Friday February 21

09:45-10:05 TA2 Muscle Cars – Qualifying

11:10-11:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

11:45-12:05 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race (Fox Sports 506)

12:20-12:40 Super2 – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

12:55-13:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

13:30-13:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

14:05-14:35 Supercars – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

15:05-15:25 Touring Car Masters – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

15:40-16:10 Carrera Cup – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

16:40-17:10 Super2 – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

17:25-17:45 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

18:00-18:30 Supercars – Practice 3 (Fox Sports 506 and 10 Bold)

Saturday February 22

09:55-10:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Top 10 Shootout

10:30-10:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

11:2o-11:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

11:55-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

12:30-13:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

13:30-13:50 Carrera Cup – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

14:05-14:35 Super2 – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

15:10-15:27 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

16:20-18:20 Supercars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

Sunday February 23

09:30-09:50 TA2 Muscle Cars – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

10:35-10:55 Touring Car Masters – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

11:10-11:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

11:50-12:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

12:25-12:55 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

13:25-13:55 Super2 – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

14:10-14:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)

15:20-17:20 Supercars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Channel 10)