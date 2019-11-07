Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

Tickford Racing 1 / 10 Photo by: Tickford Chaz Mostert and James Moffat will pay tribute to the great Allan Moffat and his all-conquering 1969 Trans-Am Mustang.

Tickford Racing 2 / 10 Photo by: Milwaukee Racing Will and Alex Davison will run a sharp old school look on their Milwaukee Tools-backed Mustang.

Matt Stone Racing 3 / 10 Photo by: Matt Stone Racing Sherrin Rentals comes on board for the Todd Hazelwood/Jack Smith entry.

Brad Jones Racing 4 / 10 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones and Dean Canto will sport BJR's most famous look, the Ozemail livery from the early 2000s.

Brad Jones Racing 5 / 10 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Tim Slade and Ash Walsh, meanwhile, will run the black version of the Ozemail livery, used by John Bowe between 2002-2004.

Brad Jones Racing 6 / 10 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Once a prominent Supercars backer, Fujitsu returns to the series as a round sponsor for Nick Percat and Tim Blanchard.

Team 18 7 / 10 Photo by: Team 18 For Mark Winterbottom/Steve Richards it's a nod to Kurt Busch's 2004 NASCAR title-winning season, through backer IRWIN Tools.

Tekno Autosports 8 / 10 Photo by: Tekno Autosports The single-car Holden squad channels the late 1970s with a tribute to Bob Morris and his 1979 Aussie Touring Car Championship-winning Torana.

Erebus Motorsport 9 / 10 Photo by: Erebus Motorsport The two Erebus Holdens throw back to the golden era of the JPS-backed BMWs.