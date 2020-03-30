Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 1:26 AM

The first batch of liveries for the official Supercars Eseries have broken cover.

The digital covers have been pulled off a number of cars ahead of the series premiere, including the entries for title favourites Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale.

Their respective teammates Jamie Whincup and David Reynolds, both highly unfamiliar with the world of sim racing, will also carry their real life liveries in the Eseries.

The Team Sydney entries for Alex Davison and Chris Pither complete the limited early release of artwork.

The 10-week series will kick off on April 8, with live TV coverage on Fox Sports and live, free streaming through TEN Play and the Supercars Facebook page.

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
1/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
2/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
3/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
4/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
5/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
6/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
7/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
8/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
9/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore
10/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
11/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
12/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
13/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore
14/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore
15/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore
16/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore
17/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore
18/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
19/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
20/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
21/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
22/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
23/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore
24/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore
25/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore
26/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore
27/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore
28/29

Photo by: Supercars

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore
29/29

Photo by: Supercars

About this article

Series Supercars , Gaming
Drivers David Reynolds , Shane van Gisbergen , Jamie Whincup , Anton De Pasquale , Alex Davison , Chris Pither
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , Erebus Motorsport , Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Series

