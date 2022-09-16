Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000

The new-look Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar will be formally unveiled at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000

Ford Performance pulled the covers off the road-going version of the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, as well as unveiling renders of a number of the racing products that will be based on it.

That included the GT3 car and the Gen3-spec Supercar that will take on the Camaro when the new rules are introduced next season.

While the public has seen a Gen3 Mustang before, the prototype has been running the sixth-generation body panels throughout the development process.

It's only now that it can be updated to the new shape, with Ford confirming that homologation team Dick Johnson Racing is currently switching the bodywork from S550 to S650.

The prototype will make its public debut in S650 form at the Bathurst 1000 early next month.

“We can say it will be at Bathurst, the Mustang, which is very exciting," said Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook.

“DJR – and we work closely with all our teams – but certainly DJR is the homologation team, they have been very close with the [Ford Performance] aero development with the body part design.

"The transformation of the car is well underway and on schedule for Bathurst."

While what will appear at Bathurst will be representative of the S650 Mustang Supercar it may not be the absolute final spec of the bodywork.

The car will still need to be subject to the VCAT aerodynamic testing for the shape to the signed off for homologation by the series.

Supercars undertook a soft VCAT test earlier this year with the Camaro and the current-spec Mustang to establish a baseline of aero parity.

“With VCAT still pending, it’s as final as it can be at this point, subject to any modifications in that VCAT," confirmed Rushbrook.

The Bathurst unveiling of the Supercar will mark the first time the seventh-generation Mustang has been physically seen anywhere in the world.

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

Latest news

Ford establishes Australian motorsport department
Supercars Supercars

Ford establishes Australian motorsport department

Ford Performance has established a small motorsport department in Australia as part of its beefed up global Mustang programme.

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus
Supercars Supercars

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan has confirmed that Will Brown’s Holden Commodore ZB will be repaired in time for the Bathurst 1000 next month, allowing Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway to take part in Supercars’ blue riband event in the team’s spare car.

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar
Supercars Supercars

The hidden benefit of Ford's new Mustang Supercar

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook has flagged a hidden benefit to the two-phased development of the Gen3 Mustang Supercar.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
